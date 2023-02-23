Chainsaw Man Drops Unsettling Horror Nod in New Chapter

If there is one thing we know about Chainsaw Man's creator, it is that he knows his horror. The artist has shown the fandom time and again with tributes in his art. Of course, that hasn't changed one bit as Akutami is now working on Chainsaw Man part two. And now, fans believe the creator slipped in another devastating reference.

As you can see below, it looks like the update came from Chainsaw Man's most recent cliffhanger. The whole thing follows Asa as the girl heads home from a meeting with Yoshida that went belly up rather fast. Of course, things take a turn before long. When Asa passes by a building near her place, a man commits suicide off to the side. The cliffhanger promises more suicides are to come, and that is when Yoru steps in to assess the situation.

The mangled dead body Asa sees is a call to one of the best indie horror films: “It Follows” is used as inspiration for the setup at the end of Ch. 121



If you wondered why this scene felt so eerie, so disturbing, leave it to Fujimoto to be the movie buff that he normally is 😌 pic.twitter.com/qv64t0ogDV — Lightning (@Lightning446) February 22, 2023

As you can imagine, the sudden twist surprised fans, and Akutami really dug into their nerves with his portrayal of the suicide. We are shown a middle-aged man's body as he lies twisted on the ground. It is a grotesque moment, and his position is rather familiar. If you are a horror buff, you may have made the connection already, but fans are pointing out how similar the death is to one in It Follows.

The horror film dates back to 2014, and it surpassed its indie status to become a full-blown cult hit. The movie is certainly unsettling, and it follows a young woman's nightmare as she is chased by an entity only she can see. The mysterious creature promises to murder the girl unless she knowingly passes the curse on to someone else. And given what we know of devils and possession in Akutami's manga, you can see why horror buffs are loving this nod.

Of course, this is hardly the first time Chainsaw Man has referenced the horror genre and films in the genre. The anime's opening is filled with nods to Hollywood hits like No Country For Old Men and Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Now, it seems It Follows has joined the club, and we're certain this reference does not bode well for Asa's next devil encounter.

