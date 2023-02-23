Chainsaw Man Teases Anime Update With New Key Art

Chainsaw Man may have brought its anime to a close last winter, but that doesn't mean the series has fallen off. If anything, there are more fans buzzing about the show than ever before. The manga has put all eyes on Denji with its latest update, and of course, anime fans are begging for any sign on season two. And now, a new piece of art from the anime has netizens geeking out.

After all, Chainsaw Man posted a new piece of anime artwork over on Twitter for all to see. The key art was shared in preparation for an in-person event featuring Chainsaw Man production materials. As such, the team at MAPPA inked art of Denji in action, and the colorful artwork is gorgeous as always.

Of course, the piece happened to go live at a rather conspicuous time. Reports of an anime update have been circling social media this week, after all. If they are right, then the series is expected to give some sort of tease at the start of March. So far, there is no word on what the update will address specifically, but fans are hoping Chainsaw Man season two will be announced in some official capacity.

After all, the show was a major hit globally, and you only have to check out its streaming performance to see that much. Creator Tatsuki Fujimoto helped the team at MAPPA make a gorgeous anime, and season two plans to kickstart the story's action in earnest. So despite low Blu-ray sales in Japan, the overwhelming demand for more Chainsaw Man is impossible to ignore.

If you are not caught up on the anime as is, all of season one is streaming right now. Hulu and Crunchyroll have the show in stock and ready to stream. And of course, Fujimoto's manga is ongoing and publishing chapters weekly through the Shonen Jump app.

