Chainsaw Man Teases Its Biggest Devil Debut Yet

Chainsaw Man's first season became one of the biggest anime arrivals of 2022, and as fans wait on word of a second season from Studio MAPPA, the bloody manga series is continuing with Denji in a very different place. With creator Tatsuki Fujimoto taking the opportunity to flip the script by introducing a new protagonist in Asa Mitaka, the new War Devil, a new theory has arisen thanks to the latest manga chapter that hints at the arrival of what might be the strongest devil of them all.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Chainsaw Man's manga, Chapter 121, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory.

Asa hasn't had the best run with the War Devil sharing her body. While the War Devil's presence does give the high-schooler the ability to transform objects and people into weapons of mass destruction, she is attempting to get revenge on the Chainsaw Man for past transgressions. Recently going out on a date with Denji, her memory was wiped by the Chainsaw Devil's current "roommate" in Nayuta, the new Control Devil that took the reins from Makima following Part One's conclusion.

In the final pages of the latest chapter, Asa runs into a dead body and a bevy of onlookers who give off an ominous presence, with some fans believing that this is a cue for the Death Devil to finally make his debut as one part of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse:

The nastiest Devil’s scent Nayuta’s ever smelled; a mangled-up dead body; and another power to enslave humans just like Control, War, & Famine



Could these cues mark the arrival of the Death Devil? #chainsawman121 pic.twitter.com/4sFGhnnjRE — Lightning (@Lightning446) February 21, 2023

Every devil in the Chainsaw Man universe has a power level dependant on how feared they are by mankind, which is why the Gun Devil for example was so over-powered thanks to humanity's fear of the weapon itself. In the past, Denji and his allies have faced off powerful entities such as the Darkness Devil and the Katana Devil, who were powerful in their own rights based on humanity's fear of both Darkness and Katanas. While the Death Devil hasn't appeared in the series before, it's a surefire bet that this Horseman of the Apocalypse will be wildly powerful thanks to mankind's fear of death.

