Chainsaw Man: When Will We Get a Season 2 Update?

Chainsaw Man brought its first season to a close last year, but netizens are still buzzing about the ambitious adaptation. Under the guidance of Studio MAPPA, Denji made his way to television with a wild first season filled with gore and gags. Of course, this means fans are eagerly awaiting any word on season two, and a new report suggests we will get some update soon enough.

The report comes from a promo for Weekly Shonen Jump ahead of its new issue this weekend. It is there fans were teased with a Chainsaw Man promo, and it says the anime will reveal new information to the world at the start of March.

If this report is right, Chainsaw Man may give us an update on season two on March 5th. Studio MAPPA has kept mum about the show since its finale went live, and of course, fans have been pleading for some word on season two. Most fans are confident an order will come through given how popular Chainsaw Man was on streaming services globally, but recent Blu-ray sales did deflate their sails.

After all, Chainsaw Man struggled to turn over Blu-ray and DVD sales of season one's first volume. In its first two weeks, less than 2,500 bundles were sold, so Chainsaw Man barely charted. These sales are hardly indicative of overall popularity, but they do showcase how hardcore Japanese fans invest in a show. So obviously, these low sales were met with surprise by international fans.

Still, Studio MAPPA made impressive strides with season one, and Chainsaw Man is more than deserving of a second season. If we are lucky, we will get an update on the series soon, and fans can read up on the Chainsaw Man manga through the Shonen Jump app to hold themselves over in the meantime.

Are you ready for Chainsaw Man to drop a new season? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.