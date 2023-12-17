Chainsaw Man Movie Poster Released

It's official, guys. Chainsaw Man has been sitting quietly this past year, but that silence has been broken at long last. During a recent showing at Jump Festa, the team behind Chainsaw Man confirmed the anime's next plans. A movie is about to tackle Chainsaw Man, and we've been given the first poster for the epic feature!

As you can see below, Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc is on the horizon, and its first poster is live. The key art brings the anime's next MC front and center courtesy of Reze. The girl can be seen laying in a grassy field, and their nude body is covered in flowers that suit her violet hair.

(Photo: MAPPA Studios)

For months now, rumors have suggested Chainsaw Man would be getting a movie, and it seems they have played out at last. The team at MAPPA Studios have been working on the feature film in tandem with its other projects. After all, this year has been dedicated to Jujutsu Kaisen season two for many animators, but Chainsaw Man was never put on a shelf. It seems production is ongoing on the movie, and while we have no release window info, fans hope the Chainsaw Man film goes live in 2024.

Of course, the anime movie will cover a canon arc. Reze is a major figure in the Chainsaw Man manga, so her story will play out on screen similarly to how Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba first adapted its Mugen Train arc in theaters. We have no info on who will be directing the feature, but MAPPA Studios has a lot of young talent on hand. Despite a slew of complaints from Jujutsu Kaisen animators, the studio's name goes a long way, and Chainsaw Man will cater to animators globally.

If you are not familiar with Chainsaw Man's anime run, you can always catch up on the series. The hit show is streaming on Crunchyroll right now. So for more information on Chainsaw Man, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Denji is a young boy who works as a Devil Hunter with the "Chainsaw Devil" Pochita. One day, as he was living his miserable life trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, he got betrayed and killed. As he was losing his consciousness, he made a deal with Pochita, and got resurrected as the "Chainsaw Man": the owner of the Devil's heart."

Are you excited for the return of Chainsaw Man? What do you want to see from the anime's comeback? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!