Chainsaw Man Reveals How Many Devils Kill Humans

Chainsaw Man's second chapter is far different from the original story of Denji, aka the Chainsaw Devil. Focusing on a new protagonist in the War Devil, Asa Mitaka, the latest chapter not just threw a brand new devil into the mix, but revealed a startling face about a world that sees supernatural forces regularly attacking mankind. While the manga has never shied away from delivering some grisly moments, the figures for how many people are struck down by devils might come as a serious surprise to readers.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Chainsaw Man, Chapter 101, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory.

With Asa striking a deal with the War Devil following her death at the hands of a classmate, the young student is now seeking out Denji for reasons of vengeance, though why the War Devil has an ax to grind remains a mystery. Joining up with her school's "Devil Hunting Club", Mitaka is privy to a political speaker who breaks down the truly disturbing facts when it comes to how many folks die at the hands of devils:

"About twenty people have currently stopped to listen to me. Out of those twenty, only five will get to die of old age. Out of the rest, five will die of illness. One will die in a traffic accident, one will die from homicide, and one more will commit suicide. The remaining seven will all be killed by devils. Seven out of every twenty lives are abruptly snuffed out in devil attacks! Make no mistake! Mankind is at war with the devils!'

Of course, while this speech is taking place, Asa runs into a devil who looks quite similar to the Bat Devil, one of the earliest "big bads" of the series that had Denji teaming up with Power to fight. Unfortunately for Mitaka, the War Devil explains that they are not currently at a level wherein they will be able to defeat this gruesome goliath.

