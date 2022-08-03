Chainsaw Man Gives the War Devil a New Name

Chainsaw Man has been tearing its way through a new era with Part 2 of the manga series, and the newest chapter is shaking things up even more by giving the War Devil a new name! The first part of the series had been focused on following Denji as he had adjusted to his new devil filled life as the Chainsaw Man, but the second part has gone a completely different route. Rather than joining Denji, the new chapters have instead been introducing a new main heroine named Asa Mitaka who is suddenly thrust into the chaotic world of devils herself. But she's gone through a much more complicated route.

The first few chapters of Chainsaw Man have been introducing fans to the War Devil, a complicated new being that saved Asa from death and is now fully joined with her while half of her brain has been kept alive. This has established a much different connection between human host and devil than fans ever got to see with the first part of the series, and the newest chapter of the series has added a new wrinkle into things as now the War Devil has gotten a new name of their own. They know want to be referred to as "Yoru" going forward.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 101 of Chainsaw Man sees Asa trying to get used to the fact that she now has a close friend, Yuko, and the two of them grow closer over their shared past trauma. It's here that the War Devil tries to get Asa to kill and turn her friend into a powerful weapon, but Asa refuses. It's here that she tells the War Devil to refer to her by name, and asserts that referring to her devil as just "War Devil" is something that Asa doesn't do either. Knowing that they have to work together for a bit longer, the War Devil decides to then back off just a bit.

Then calling herself "Yoru," Asa now has a way to refer to the War Devil while the two need to work together to eventually fight against Chainsaw Man someday. The two of them are now just a bit closer together through this new understanding, and it's definitely planting seeds for what's to come later. With the War Devil clearly pulling the strings for the duo, it remains to be seen whether or not Yoru's new name plays even more into what is coming in the future.

How do you feel about Asa's connection to Yoru right now? How do you feel about the War Devil as an entity overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!