Chainsaw Man Shares New Look at Upcoming Power Nendoroid

Chainsaw Man has shared a new look at an upcoming Power Nendoroid! When Tatsuki Fujimoto brought the first part of his successful Chainsaw Man manga series to an end in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, part of the celebration was the announcement that Denji and Power would be getting their very own Nendoroid figures in Good Smile Company's popular line of collectibles. While the announcement stated that Power's figure was in development and showed and early look at what this new collectible would look like, Good Smile Company has now taken that one step further with a much closer look.

Sharing with fans on Twitter, Good Smile Company released a close look at the painted prototype for Power's upcoming Nendoroid figure. While the final collectible might be much different, and include some other small references to some of the fan favorite moments during her time in Chainsaw Man, this is a good indicator of what it might look like to have this new collectible on the shelf! Check it out below:

As seen in today's blog post, the painted prototype of Nendoroid Power from "Chainsaw Man" has also been revealed! Stay tuned for more information coming soon!#chainsawman #nendoroid #goodsmile pic.twitter.com/IWEujT7jEr — GoodSmile_US (@GoodSmile_US) January 27, 2021

Chainsaw Man might have ended its run in Shonen Jump last year, but that was really only the beginning as it was confirmed that the series did not end but only brought an end to its first part. The series has yet to confirm when the second phase of the manga will be kicking off in full, but it will be releasing in a different Shueisha manga when it finally releases.

With the first part of the series essentially causing more chaos for Denji's life than ever before, the second part of the series will see how Denji grew through those experiences as he starts attending school. That's not all for Tatsuki Fujimoto's series as Chainsaw Man will also be getting its official anime debut soon as well. An official release date has yet to be confirmed for this new anime adaptation, but it will be produced by The God of High School and Jujutsu Kaisen studio, MAPPA.

What do you think of this new look at Power's Nendoroid? Where does Power rank among your favorite characters in Chainsaw Man overall?