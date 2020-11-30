Chainsaw Man Fan Gives it Anime Opening it Deserves

✖

One Chainsaw Man has given the series the anime opening it deserves. Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man has been one of the standout entries in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine ever since it first debuted, and fans have been asking for an official anime adaptation. While there have been rumors of an adaptation, it has not yet been confirmed whether or not one is on the way. But while fans are asking for an anime adaptation, one fan has taken it into their own hands as to what an opening for such an anime would look like.

Taking inspiration from Jujutsu Kaisen's anime opening as a base, artist MADYOU (who you can find more work from on Twitter here) has crafted an awesome looking opening theme for a potential Chainsaw Man anime. Taking the series' characters and swapping out Jujutsu Kaisen's characters, this opening fusion makes for a great argument as to why the series needs an official adaptation as soon as possible. Check it out below:

Earlier this Spring rumors of an official Chainsaw Man anime being in the works sparked all kinds of hype among fans. These rumors took a turn toward being more concrete after a mysterious domain was registered for the series. It has not been confirmed whether or not this was signs of an adaptation on the way, but it's a step in the right direction for a potential adaptation.

If an anime does get announced for the series, a likely time for the announcement would be during Shueisha's upcoming Jump Festa 2021 event. The event will be going online this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but Chainsaw Man will be one of the many series getting a special stage presentation during the convention. If there is going to be an anime announced for Tatsuki Fujimoto's series, that would be the time to do it. But that's just conjecture, unfortunately.

If an anime does get announced, Chainsaw Man is going to have to live up to this major opening! Are you hoping to see an official anime for the series someday? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!