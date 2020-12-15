Chainsaw Man Shares First Look at Denji and Power Nendoroids

✖

Chainsaw Man is the next series to be getting adorable new Nendoroid figures! Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series ended its run in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and it's one of the hottest releases of the year. To celebrate the end of its run, Good Smile Company announced that Chainsaw Man will be getting its own adorable Nendoroid figures. Not only that, but they also revealed a preview of these currently in-progress figures that confirm the first two additions to the Nendoroid line for the franchise include Denji, his full Chainsaw Man form, and Power.

Good Smile Company confirmed that more information about these adorable new additions will be released fairly soon, and their official Twitter account revealed the early prototypes for Denji and Power. These also include an adorable figure for Pochita as well, so it's likely going to be quite the must get for fans of Tatsuki Fujimoto's series.

Nendoroids of Denji and Power from "Chainsaw Man" are in the works! Stay tuned for more information coming soon!#chainsawman #nendoroid #goodsmile pic.twitter.com/J2D35z34ku — GoodSmile_US (@GoodSmile_US) December 14, 2020

Although Chainsaw Man has ended its run in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, it's far from the end of Tatsuki Fujimoto's franchise. The end of the series revealed that it was in fact the end of a "Part 1," as a whole new part will begin releasing in the Jump+ app in Japan at a later date in the future. The first part ended on a major cliffhanger teasing a new challenges for Denji, so it's likely going to feel like an entirely different series.

Not only will the manga continue with a whole new entry, Chainsaw Man also announced that it will be officially getting an anime adaptation. There aren't too many details about the anime as of this writing, but it will be produced by Studio MAPPA (which has been a pretty big deal this year thanks to their work with The God of High School, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Attack on Titan's final season).

But what do you think? Are you excited to see Chainsaw Man join the Nendoroid line of collectibles? Excited to see how the franchise will be growing in the next year? Which of the new projects are you most excited for? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!