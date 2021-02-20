Viral Chainsaw Man Cosplay Blows Up with Reze

✖

One Chainsaw Man cosplay has gone viral for truly blowing up with the Bomb Girl, Reze. Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series essentially took over 2020. Chainsaw Man's sales numbers never quite reached the peak of some of its much larger Weekly Shonen Jump contemporaries like One Piece or Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, but its success was of a different kind. As the series continued to tell its odd story featuring a lonely but full of heart main character, more and more new fans flocked to the series each week to see what odd swerve Fujimoto would pull off next.

One of the most compelling arcs of the series turned this twisting nature of the narrative on its head with a genuine romance that sparked between Denji and the mysterious Reze, who ended up becoming one of the many devils that Denji had to fight over the course of the series. Fans fell in love with Reze regardless of this reveal, however, and that same love has been shown to artist @komoshuai, who has gone viral with fans on Twitter for her bomb Reze cosplay. Check it out below:

Reze was the center of the series' Bomb Girl arc, and it's one of the most memorable in Tatsuki Fujimoto's series overall. It's not the only memorable arc, however, as Chainsaw Man continued to surprise with each new foe. The surprises continued even right until the series ended its run in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump. The big swerve there, however, was that the series merely had ended its first part and is planning a "Part 2" for a release in the future.

Chainsaw Man will also be debuting an official anime adaptation in the near future as well. Although it has yet to confirm an official release date, staff or cast, it has been announced that the anime series will be produced by Attack on Titan: Final Season, The God of High School, and Jujutsu Kaisen anime studio, MAPPA. This means we'll be seeing Reze in action again in the future!

What did you think of Reze in Chainsaw Man? Where does she rank among your favorite characters in the series? Excited to see her come to life in the anime someday? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!