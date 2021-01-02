Chainsaw Man Cosplay Brings Makima to Life

✖

One Chainsaw Man cosplay has finally brought Makima to life! Chainsaw Man had one of the best 2020s out of many of the releases in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump. Although Tatsuki Fujimoto's series had gotten off to a relatively quiet start, over the course of the year the series had begun to build a cult following. This following exploded by the series' end, and now there are more fans of the series than ever as it prepares for the next major phase of its franchise. But one reason why fans were so drawn to the series was the curious Makima.

Makima was not only the central antagonist of Chainsaw Man's first part, but she also became a sort of a twisted guiding star for the series and fans as a whole. Her enticing yet dark visage permeated throughout that first major arc (and pretty much occupied all of Denji's thoughts), and now artist @zealxv has awesomely tapped into this demeanor with some excellent cosplay! Check it out below:

But while Makima served as the central antagonist of the first major arc of the series, Chainsaw Man will be continuing with a second part taking Denji into a whole new set of challenges that presumably won't include Makima. This second part will be shifting to a whole new magazine, Jump+, when it makes its debut, and Fujimoto teased during Jump Festa 2021 Online that the second part of the series will be known as the "School Arc."

Not only will the manga continue with a second part, Chainsaw Man will also be making its anime debut soon. An official release date or window has yet to be set for this adaptation, but it has been confirmed that Studio MAPPA will be behind the production. Further details such as cast, staff, and more have yet to be confirmed for the new anime as of this writing, but ComicBook.com will keep you posted on any major updates coming this year!

What did you think of Makima in Chainsaw Man's first part? Where does she rank among your favorite characters in the series overall? Do you think she'll pop up in the second part? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!