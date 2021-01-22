Chainsaw Man Earns Major Manga Award

✖

Chainsaw Man is one of the most popular manga stories running today, with fans ecstatic at the fact that the franchise created by Tatsuki Fujimoto will be adapted into an anime by Studio MAPPA, and it seems as if the idiosyncratic tale of Denji has received a big award for its run so far! The 66th annual Shogakukan Manga Awards revealed the winners of several of their prestigious honors, with the story of the devil killing, chainsaw powered teenager being at the top of the charts, proving that Chainsaw Man has carved its way into the world of Shonen!

If you're unfamiliar with the weird story of Chainsaw Man, it follows a young man named Denji who is attempting to find his place in the world, barely scraping by with enough cash that he earns as a hitman for the mob. As if that scenario weren't strange enough on its own, Denji is joined in his journey by his trusty canine, Pochita, who just so happens to be a devil with the power to spring forth chainsaw blades from its body. In one adventure gone awry, Pochita and Denji fuse as one, and thus Chainsaw Man is born, one of the greatest devil hunters that the world has ever seen!

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chainsaw Man was awarded "Best Shonen Manga" by the Shogakukan Manga Awards, proving that even without an anime running concurrently with the series, the Shonen story has managed to assemble a passionate fan base that is looking forward to the further stories of Denji and his fellow devil hunters!

Fans were heartbroken when it was revealed that the story of Chainsaw Man was coming to a close, with the manga announcing that the series would be taking its final bow, only to shortly reveal that a sequel was currently in the works! Though details about the follow-up story are few and far between, fans are excited to venture further into this world that is terrorized by the Gun Devil and some of the creepiest anime creatures we've seen to date.

The upcoming anime series will be produced by Studio MAPPA, who is currently working on such hits as the final season of Attack On Titan, as well as the Shonen series of Jujutsu Kaisen. Based on the animation of both of these series, and the other shows that MAPPA has produced, Chainsaw Man is in good hands.

What do you think of Chainsaw Man receiving this major manga award? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Shonen!

Via ANN