Chainsaw Man Releases Makima Trailer Ahead of Season Finale

Chainsaw Man is currently revving up for the final episode of the anime's massively successful debut season, and the series has released a cool new trailer highlighting Makima's biggest moments of the series leading into the season finale! Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga franchise is already one of the most popular series in the entire world, so the anime was undoubtedly the most anticipated new anime release of the year overall. Thankfully, the anime was able to meet that challenge head on through its run of episodes so far as it took on the first few arcs of the manga series.

Makima was one of the major fan favorites from the manga that fans could not wait to see in action with the anime, and the adaptation has truly lived up to that promise if fan response to her thus far has been anything to go by. It wasn't until the final slate of episodes that we got to see what she could really do, but now the special trailer showing off her best moments thus far is hyping up what fans can expect to see in the big finale. Check it out below:

What to Know for Chainsaw Man's Season Finale

Chainsaw Man will end its first season with Episode 12 airing on Tuesday, December 27th. It has yet to be revealed whether or not the series will pick up with a Season 2 as of the time of this writing, but it's been such a hit that more of the anime seems very likely. If you wanted to see what all of the fuss is about with the first season of the anime thus far, you can now find Chainsaw Man streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the anime as such:

READ MORE: Chainsaw Man Hypes Season Finale With Special Power Trailer | Chainsaw Man Confirms Release Date for Season Finale

"Denji is a young boy who works as a Devil Hunter with the 'Chainsaw Devil' Pochita. One day, as he was living his miserable life trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, he got betrayed and killed. As he was losing his consciousness, he made a deal with Pochita, and got resurrected as the 'Chainsaw Man': the owner of the Devil's heart."

What are you hoping to see from Makima in Chainsaw Man's season finale? Where does she rank among your favorites in the first season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!