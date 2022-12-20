Chainsaw Man Confirms Season Finale Release Date

Chainsaw Man has been tearing through this Fall with the anime's debut season, and now the series has confirmed the release date for its big season finale! The anime adaptation for Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series was one of the most anticipated new anime releases of the year overall, and thankfully it seemed to hit that mark when it finally premiered as part of the Fall 2022 anime schedule. But as fans have been enjoying it, the first season has been speeding by as now it's getting ready to bring its initial run to an end with its next episode.

Chainsaw Man recently released Episode 11 of its run, and that was the penultimate episode of this first season overall. Previously confirmed to run for 12 episodes in total (with each getting its own ending theme sequence), Chainsaw Man has also unfortunately confirmed that the next episode will be its last for a while. As Crunchyroll has revealed that the season finale of the series will be airing on Tuesday, December 27th. So it's almost over everybody!

How to Watch Chainsaw Man's Season One Finale

Fans will be able to check out the final episode of the first season with Crunchyroll on Tuesday, December 27th when it airs in Japan. It has yet to be confirmed whether or not the series will be getting a second season just yet, but it's highly likely given the huge response the anime has gotten from fans over the world since it premiered a few weeks ago. If you want to see what all the buzz is about before it comes to an end, you can find the anime's entire run with Crunchyroll too.

They tease the anime as such, "Denji is a young boy who works as a Devil Hunter with the 'Chainsaw Devil' Pochita. One day, as he was living his miserable life trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, he got betrayed and killed. As he was losing his consciousness, he made a deal with Pochita, and got resurrected as the 'Chainsaw Man': the owner of the Devil's heart."

