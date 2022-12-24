Chainsaw Man Hypes Season Finale With Special Power Trailer

Chainsaw Man is gearing up to bring the first season of its hugely successful anime adaptation run to an end with its next episode, and the series is hyping up the season finale with a special new trailer all about Power's big moments! Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga was already huge with fans in its own right long before it was confirmed an anime was in production, and that meant the anime was the most anticipated new release of the year overall. Thankfully, the anime's first season seemed to meet all of that fan anticipation head on with confidence.

Each episode of this first season has been just as big of a hit with fans as one would have expected before the anime premiered, but Chainsaw Man is now getting ready to bring it all to a climax with the final episode of its run. It's a big deal for those behind the series at MAPPA as well as they have put together a special trailer hyping up Power in the finale by showing off some of her highlights from the anime's episodes thus far. Check it out below:

How to Watch Chainsaw Man's Season Finale

Chainsaw Man's first season will officially come to an end with Episode 12 airing on Tuesday, December 27th in Japan. Crunchyroll will be streaming the final episode as soon as it hits overseas, and thus fans won't have to wait much longer to see how the anime is planning to end its monumental success of a first season. A second season has yet to be announced, but if you wanted to catch up before then and see what all the fuss is about, Chainsaw Man's anime is now streaming with Crunchyroll.

They tease the series as a whole as such, "Denji is a young boy who works as a Devil Hunter with the 'Chainsaw Devil' Pochita. One day, as he was living his miserable life trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, he got betrayed and killed. As he was losing his consciousness, he made a deal with Pochita, and got resurrected as the 'Chainsaw Man': the owner of the Devil's heart."

What are you hoping to see in Chainsaw Man's season finale? What did you think of the anime's debut overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!