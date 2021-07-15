Chainsaw Man's Tatsuki Fujimoto Details Upcoming Oneshot

✖

Chainsaw Man fans have been eating well this year, with the first trailer for the upcoming anime adaptation released by Studio MAPPA, and it seems that they'll be eating even better this summer as the creator of the bloody affair, Tatsuki Fujimoto, has revealed that a new one-shot manga story will be released. While the story that will be taking place has yet to be revealed, the upcoming tale will be titled "Look Back" and will be a staggering one hundred and forty pages, leading us to believe that this will be a recap on all the events that took place in the series.

The story of Denji and his devil dog Pochita, which grants him the power of the Chainsaw Devil, recently finished its first chapter, bringing to a close the story of Chainsaw Man and the Gun Devil that was plaguing the world. Though fans were heartbroken that the Chainsaw Man manga was coming to an end, they were certainly placated when it was revealed by Tatsuki Fujimoto that the mangaka would be returning to continue the bizarre story that has definitely become one of the most popular manga series in recent memory, competing with the likes of Demon Slayer and Jujutsu Kaisen.

Twitter User Manga Mogura shared the first look at the cover of the upcoming Chainsaw Man one-shot which will give fans a new look at the story of Denji which is set to become an anime thanks to the creative minds at Studio MAPPA, who have worked on the likes of Jujutsu Kaisen and Attack On Titan's final season:

A new 140 pages oneshot, titled "Look Back" by "Chainsaw Man" creator Tatsuki Fujimoto will be released on Shounen Jump Plus web service on July 19, 2021. pic.twitter.com/8UfbkabLR7 — Manga Mogura RE (@MangaMoguraRE) July 15, 2021

Chainsaw Man gave fans a story that was unlike anything else seen in the world of manga before, with the series not only presenting buckets of blood and gore throughout but not having any problems in knocking off major characters along the way, giving readers a sense that no one is safe as the Devil Hunters attempt to bring down the all-powerful Gun Devil.

