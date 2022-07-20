Chainsaw Man Reveals the War Devil's Bloody Mission

Chainsaw Man has finally kicked off the highly anticipated Part 2 of the massively popular series, and the newest chapter of the series is teasing the War Devil's bloody new mission! When series creator Tatsuki Fujimoto ended the first part of the series a couple of year ago, there was a lot of mystery as to where Denji would be getting up to in the future. Now that the second part of the series is fully underway, fans have actually been introduced to a new main devil who has their eyes squarely focused on taking down Denji at any cost.

The first chapter of Chainsaw Man Part 2 introduced fans to the War Devil, who formed a contract with the new main character of the series, Asa Mitaka. After the two bonded, the newest chapter of the series revealed that now they share the same body as the devil needs to use Asa's mind and body in order to sneak through their school. The War Devil is aware that Chainsaw Man lurks somewhere in the school, and revealed to Asa that they want to find Chainsaw Man by any means necessary and build up enough of an arsenal to go to war with Denji.

Chapter 99 of Chainsaw Man picks up shortly after Asa and the War Devil had killed her student council president and teacher, but life at her school moves on. The War Devil is keeping Asa's mind intact for the most part in order to blend in with the crowd. As the War Devil reveals to her, it plans to seek out the Chainsaw Man devil at the school after finding a button from one of the school's uniforms in the clutches of a dead devil. As the devil explains, it has the power to turn what's "theirs" into weapons and thus wants to build as big of an arsenal as possible.

The War Devil wants to turn as many humans as it can into weapons so it can go on a full on war with the Chainsaw Man devil, and thus this is the start of a whole new adventure for the series. With this new devil seeking out to take down Denji in the grandest way possible, it's now painting a brutal and bloody picture for the future overall.