Chainsaw Man: Is Yoshida Connected to the Death Devil?

Chainsaw Man likes to keep fans on its toes. Ever since Tatsuki Fujimoto unleashed the manga on the world, readers have been left guessing at every turn. Of course, that has continued into part two, and no one has fans more confused than Hirofumi Yoshida. The character is a mystery to everyone, and now, a new theory suggests the student is tied to the fourth Horseman.

The theory goes a little something like this, okay? Fans jumped on the idea after Chainsaw Man's latest chapter saw Yoshida encounter Famine at the aquarium. The pair share some sort of awareness of each other, and things only got worse when Yoshida united with Denji. During that encounter, Yoshida asks outright whether Chainsaw Man would eat the Death Devil, so there you go.

Death Devil Yoshida theory is interesting... but that'd mean he's straight up just asking Denji if he'd eat him here 😭🏳‍🌈 he'll always be Gay Devil to me pic.twitter.com/YE2zZ5G9vZ — TK (@Chainsawctopus_) January 10, 2023

After all, it isn't every day the manga touches upon the Death Devil, and fans have questions about why Yoshida chose this moment to ask about the horseman. He seems to know Famine has been slinking around, and of course, there is a good chance he's aware Makima was the Control Devil at heart. With Asa hosting the War Devil, we just have one more horseman unaccounted for, and Yoshida's blank backstory has fans betting he's their guy.

After all, Yoshida has raised questions since he appeared in part one when he went after the assassins chasing Denji. His motives are incredibly unclear, and we know he belongs to a mysterious organization eager on keeping Denji's identity as Chainsaw Man under wraps. There are enough loose threads trailing Yoshida to make fans suspicious, and his insight on the horsemen is a good enough reason to suspect the guy. So if Yoshida ends up being the final horseman, don't say fans didn't warn you!

