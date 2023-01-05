Chainsaw Man Proves Denji Is the Best Kind of Brother

If there is one thing we know about Chainsaw Man, it is that the series' world is a dark one. You can hardly expect more from a society that is plagued by devils, and characters like Denji have seen the worst humanity has to offer. Of course, his views have changed slowly yet surely since making his pact with Pochita. And now, the manga just proved Denji's growth by giving him the Brother of the Year award.

If you are caught up with the manga, you will know what is up with the hero these days. Denji is out on a date with Asa right now, and of course, their outing goes upside down from the get-go. Asa is too forceful, and things go from bad to worse when the Eternity Devil shows up. The pair find themselves stuck at the aquarium thanks to the foe, and during their stay, we learn why Denji has been so money hungry as of late.

And no, it's not so he can eat cake or indulge in games. Denji is making money for his new sister because she deserves a good life.

"I've got this sorta friend, sorta little sister living with me. She's smart enough to go to college. I'm saving up for her tuition. College is crazy expensive, right? See, my life was always crappy before. I want her to have a normal life," Denji reveals.

Of course, fans will know who Denji is talking about. The hero did kill Makima by the end of part one, but as always, the Control Devil reincarnated. Denji has been tasked with raising Nayuta in hopes she will not go down the path Makima went. As such, Denji has taken it upon himself to be the best brother possible, and he'll provide for Nayuta no matter the cost. So while Denji's method of saving may be dubious at times, you can hardly deny how his empathy has grown over the years.

