Godzilla's Next Toho Film Will Back Against an Industry Trend

While North America is set to see the king of the monsters return on two fronts, as Apple TV+ is set to create a new television series focused on the MonsterVerse and a new movie arriving next year will once again see Godzilla facing down Kong, this year will also see a new entry for Godzilla arriving in Japanese theaters from Toho. At present, there isn't much information outside of a release date and a logo to give kaiju fans much to go on, though a new rumor is circulating when it comes to the film.

With Legendary Pictures' MonsterVerse giving the lizard king plenty of opportunities to do some city-smashing these past few years, it's actually been a few years since we've seen the Japanese iteration do the same. With 2016's Shin Godzilla, director Hideaki Anno introduced what is considered by many to be the most terrifying iteration of the king of the monsters to date. At present, it hasn't been revealed if this new film will be a continuation of the Shin version of the kaiju, as the previous film did end on something of a dangling story thread as it would seem that this version of Godzilla wasn't quite done with its evolution.

The Mystery of Godzilla

According to new rumors revolving around the production company behind the upcoming film, Toho, the movie will be a stand-alone take on the lizard king, meaning this might be a new take on Godzilla that won't see any sequels, universe building, and/or be the continuation of Shin Godzilla's story.

While this new movie might not continue the Shin Universe, Hideaki Anno's unique stories are continuing with the upcoming Shin Kamen Rider, which at present, is the last announced film in this universe. However, many kaiju fans are crossing their fingers that the Shin movies are leading to a major crossover event that would see Godzilla, Ultraman, Kamen Rider, and even the characters of Neon Genesis Evangelion teaming up. While nothing has been confirmed with regard to a legendary crossover, recent merchandise has many thinking that it might only be a matter of time.

What do you hope to see in the next Godzilla movie from Japan? Do you want it to somehow include Shin Godzilla? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of kaiju.

Via Kaiju News Outlet