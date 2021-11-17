Chibi Godzilla Series Lands On Youtube

Godzilla has earned his place as the king of the monsters time and time again, with this year seeing the lizard king defending his crown against the ruler of Skull Island, and while the future of the live-action series has yet to be revealed in either the East or the West, fans can now watch the most adorable version of the kaiju on Youtube right now. Though each of the episodes is only around thirty seconds long, Chibi Godzilla has unleashed all the episodes of its first two seasons, giving us the most adorable version of the behemoth to date.

If you’re unfamiliar with Chibi Godzilla, this version of the king of the monsters first debuted in a children’s book in 2018, appropriately titled “Do Your Best, Chibi Godzilla,” which then launched the new character into an anime series of his own. The animated series, I’m Home! Chibi Godzilla, first hit the scene in 2020 and coincided with Legendary Pictures version of the beast that stormed North America and the world. Also featured in this adorable re-imagining are the likes of Mothra, King Ghidorah, and Rodan, with the kaiju deciding to not destroy cities, but rather live a more mundane life and hang out with their friends.

The Official Twitter Account for Godzilla shared the big news that all twenty-five episodes were currently available for fans to watch for free on Youtube, giving us the cutest take on the killer kaiju that recently took a victory lap following his major victory against the ruler of Skull Island in Godzilla Vs. Kong:

As mentioned earlier, neither Shin Godzilla in Japan nor the Godzilla of Legendary Pictures have movies that are confirmed for the future, but considering the popularity of the kaiju, it’s only a matter of time before we see the giant lizard return to the silver screen. While there hasn’t been any word of Chibi Godzilla receiving a feature-length film itself, anything can happen in this wild world fo giant monsters.

Will you be binging these bite-sized adventures of the cutest version of Godzilla? What other giant monsters deserve a Chibi makeover? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of kaiju.