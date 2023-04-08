Chibi Godzilla Will Roar With English Subtitles

The king of the monsters has had his fair share of city-smashing adventures over the years and Godzilla is looking to have many more both in Japan and North America. With Apple TV+ working on a new television series focusing on Legendary's MonsterVerse, a sequel arriving next year to Godzilla Vs. Kong, and a new Godzilla movie arriving in Japan this November, it's a good time to be a kaiju fan. Now, English-speaking fans will once again be introduced to Chibi Godzilla as the new anime series will release English subtitles shortly.

Godzilla Vs. Kong's sequel has yet to release an official title for the crossover follow-up that will once again see the lizard king and the ruler of Skull Island sharing the silver screen. While the previous film saw them at one another's throats, a common enemy in Mechagodzilla was able to unite them for a short time, though Godzilla was ultimately able to retain his title as king of the kaiju. At present, details regarding Japan's upcoming Godzilla movie this fall are few and far between, though it will be the first time that the lizard king has hit the big screen in the East since 2016's Shin Godzilla.

Chibi Godzilla English Release Date

Chibi Godzilla actually made its first appearance in a children's book that gave a serious makeover to the city-destroying kaiju. While a series of shorts are currently available to watch right now via Toho, the new series offers much more story when it comes to this re-imagining of Godzilla and his fellow behemoths. The series with English Subtitles attached will be made available on Youtube starting on April 11th later this month.

The upcoming Japanese Godzilla movie has yet to clarify which iteration of the lizard king will be featured. With a director already chosen in Takashi Yamazaki, the creator, and curator of the Shin universe, Hideaki Anno, not being attached to the project might hint at the idea that the terrifying iteration of the lizard king won't be making a comeback this time around. Following the release of Shin Kamen Rider earlier this year in Japan, no new projects in the Shin Universe have been confirmed as of yet.

What do you think of this adorable take on the king of the monsters? What iteration of Godzilla do you think will feature in Japan's new movie arriving later this year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the kaiju.