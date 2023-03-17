Chibi Godzilla Anime Roars With New Trailer

Godzilla in most of his rampaging career has laid waste to cities and fought against other giant beasts aiming to take his crown as the king of the monsters. With Apple TV+ working on a live-action series for Legendary Pictures' MonsterVerse, a new movie featuring Godzilla hitting Japan later this year, and the lizard king fighting Kong on the silver screen in 2024, the most popular kaiju has many projects in its future. Now, a new trailer highlights what might be the most adorable iteration of Godzilla in Chibi Godzilla Raids Again.

Next year's Godzilla Vs. Kong might once again bring back the ruler of Skull Island to fight against the current king of the monsters, but don't expect King Kong to make an appearance in this new anime series arriving on April 1st. Luckily, there will be plenty of other Godzilla monsters such as King Ghidorah, Mothra, and Rodan that are already confirmed to have a role in this adorable series. If you haven't had the opportunity to check out Chibi Godzilla before, the first seasons of the web-based anime series are available to watch for free on Toho's Official Youtube channel and with each entry around thirty seconds long, it's a quick watch.

Chibi Godzilla Raids Again: Watch

Chibi Godzilla got its start outside of the anime realm, premiering in a children's book in 2018 titled Do Your Best, Chibi Godzilla. Unlike his much larger counterpart, the chibi version of the lizard king doesn't spend his time destroying but usually will hang around an apartment with his friends and get into adorable scenarios. It seems as though, from this trailer, there are more than a few classic kaiju that will be receiving chibi makeovers.

Chibi Godzilla isn't the only return for the lizard king in Japan this year, as this November, a new live-action film will be released in theaters that will mark the first time that Godzilla has landed in the country since 2016's Shin Godzilla. At present, few details have been revealed when it comes to this upcoming entry outside of a logo and release date. Will this November's new film feature the return of Shin Godzilla or will this be an entirely new take on the king of the monsters for Toho?

What's your favorite version of Godzilla to date? Do you think the next Godzilla film in Japan will be a new take on the beast? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of kaiju.