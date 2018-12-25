‘Chihayafuru’ Confirms Season 3 Length

It has been quite some time since Chihayafuru hit the small screen, but the fan-favorite series isn’t about to die out. Next year, the anime will return for a new season, and fans just found out how long season three is going to last.

So, fans can rest easy. It turns out Chihayafuru won’t be skimping out on fans after all this time.

Recently, Kodansha’s Be-Love magazine revealed the rough length of season three in its latest issue. The series will return next spring and air for two full cours. (via ANN)

For those unaware of anime and its cour system, a two-cour order has been usual for Chihayafuru. The anime has collected 50 episode so far with two seasons, so it sounds like season three will bring that total to 75. A two-cour order often consists of 25 episodes, so fans can expect a similar order to hit Chihayafuru starting in April.

If all goes well, the two-cour order will also push Chihayafuru to run through September 2019.

So far, very little details about season three have gone live, but fans do know Chihayafuru will bring back its principal cast and crew. Morio Asaka has been asked back to direct the season while Asami Seto will reprise her role as Chihaya Ayase. Mamoru Miyano will play Taichi Mashima as usual while Yoshimasa Hosoya oversees Arata Wataya.

Originally created by Yuki Suetsugo for Kodansha’s Be Love magazine in 2007, Chihayafuru has printed more than 21 million volumes in Japan. Sentai Filmworks has licensed the series for a home video release in the United States and they described the series as such:

“Chihaya Ayase is a beautiful and headstrong young woman with a passion for karuta, a card game inspired by classical Japanese poetry. As a child, Chihaya was introduced to the game by a quiet, gifted transfer student named Arata, and she was instantly drawn to it. Now in high school and reunited with her childhood friend Taichi, Chihaya dreams of finding Arata and the three resuming their love of karuta, only to discover that Arata has quit the game due to personal reasons. Determined not to let Arata’s passion go to waste, Chihaya and Taichi form the Mizusawa High School Karuta Club, where they learn that in karuta – as in life – working toward your dreams is the key to winning, even when what you want seems just out of reach.”