Cinnamoroll Is Getting Their Very Own Anime

You might think Hello Kitty is the most popular Sanrio mascot but you'd be wrong. In the past few years, polls have dubbed Cinnamoroll the brand's leader as everyone loves the fluffy white pup. It seems all that interest has caught up with Cinnamoroll as a new report has confirmed the Sanrio mascot is getting an anime.

Yes, you heard right. The team at Sanrio has announced an anime centered around Cinnamoroll. The show will be named "I.Cinnamoroll", and fans can expect the first episode to launch this October. The short series will be aired exclusively on YouTube.

As for what this show is about, it promises to tell a what-if tale about the Sanrio pup. If you did not know, Cinnamoroll's origin says the white dog came from the skies one morning and was discovered by an employee at Cafe Cinnamon. This short anime will explore what would have happened to Cinnamoroll if they had not been found by the worker and went off to live a different life. You can imagine things would have gotten different for the beloved mascot without their friend, but as with any friend of Hello Kitty, their future will always be a happy one.... even if you work with Aggretsuko.

Of course, there are plenty of fans looking forward to this Cinnamoroll anime. Sanrio's 2023 Character Ranking did put the dog in the first place, and the win was their fourth straight. Out of more than 44 million votes, Cinnamoroll managed to come out on top, so this short series is deserved.

If you want more Cinnamoroll in your life, you can always find merchandise for the mascot. Build-a-Bear Workshop has a best-selling plush of Cinnamoroll available right now alongside Summertime Hello Kitty. The plush brand also released a figure of Kuromi this month, but the surprise drop prompted a fast sellout.

