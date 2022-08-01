Sanrio to Release Hello Kitty Roomba Soon

There is no denying the popularity of Hello Kitty. The mascot has been around for decades at this point, and their kawaii friends are easy to recognize. Of course, the group's icon status has given them lots of privileges, and none have been gifted more merchandise deals than Hello Kitty themselves. And now, it seems the cute kitten is ready to be transformed into a... Roomba?

Yes, that is the truth. Hello Kitty is being turned into a robot vacuum overseas, and it is just a matter of time before fans globally manage to convince the mascot to clean up their messes as well.

(Photo: AiMY)

The news comes from AiMY, a company from Japan that specializes in robot vacuums. The brand has confirmed it is turning Hello Kitty into its own model, and Cinnamoroll will get one as well. So if you have been needing help with your chores, either one of those characters will do the trick!

According to AiMY, the vacuums for the mascots will be under 12x12 inches and weigh three pounds or so. The rechargeable robots will vacuum in 60-minute cycles and will run fans back about $111 USD before shipping or tax. If you live in Japan, you will be able to find these models through the AiMY website or in locations where the company's products are sold. And for those overseas, well – no official plans have been made to release this product outside of Japan.

Of course, Hello Kitty fans can always browse secondhand merchants for the vacuum, and we are sure many will. It isn't everyday the Sanrio mascot offers to clean fans' houses, so this is a special opportunity. And who knows? If this Roomba sells well, maybe Hello Kitty will volunteer to mop floors or wash windows next!

Are you ready to invest in a Roomba now thanks to Hello Kitty? Or have you already befriended such a robot? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT – ANN