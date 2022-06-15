New Sanrio Poll Reveals the Brand's Most Popular Character

Sanrio has introduced some of the cutest characters in anime, and its mascots have quite the fanbase. From Hello Kitty to Tuxedo Sam and Kuromi, there are tons of Sanrio characters to love, but only one can be the most popular. Now, Sanrio has outed that winner thanks to a recent poll, and it turns out a repeat victor took the crown this time!

According to Sanrio, its annual character contest has tallied up its votes, and the winner is clear. For the third year in a row, Cinnamoroll is the most popular mascot at Sanrio. The bunny-like character first nabbed the gold in 2018, and their popularity hasn't budged much since peaking.

If you want to see the full Sanrio ranking, you are in luck! The company released the poll's top ten picks, and you can find them listed below:

Cinnamoroll

Pom Pom Purin

Kuromi

Pochacco

My Melody

Hello Kitty

Little Twin Stars

Hangyodon

Kogimyun

Tuxedo Sam



Of course, there are some popular Sanrio picks missing Fromm this list. Aggretsuko did not make the cut, and the same can be said for Gudetama. The two mascots are some of Sanrio's newer creations, so it isn't surprising to see them lag in votes with fans. However, that does not mean the pair are cannon fodder. Netflix has a hit original anime dedicated to Aggretsuko, and the streaming service just announced plans for a Gudetama TV series.

What do you think of this latest Sanrio ranking? Do you agree with the results here...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT – ANN