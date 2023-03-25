Clone High Revival First Look Revealed by HBO Max

It's time to go back to Clone High. On Friday, as part of a Q&A panel at WonderCon, HBO Max revealed the first look at the revival of Clone High, the beloved series that debuted in 2002. In addition to a series of first-look photos, which you can check out below, the panel confirmed that Clone High will be debuting new episodes on a weekly basis on HBO Max at some point this spring.

A revival of Clone High has been in the works in one way or another since 2020 — first for MTV, where the original series aired, and later for HBO Max.

(Photo: HBO Max)

(Photo: HBO Max)

(Photo: HBO Max)

What is Clone High about?

This modern refresh of the Phil Lord ("Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," "The Afterparty," and "21 Jump Street"), Chris Miller, and Bill Lawrence ("Ted Lasso," "Cougar Town", "Scrubs") hit series CLONE HIGH is set at a high school for clones of historical figures. After a high school that was secretly being run as an elaborate military experiment to clone the greatest minds in history was put on ice, the clones have been thawed out 20 years later to resume the experiment with new clone classmates – all while navigating a new set of cultural norms and overly dramatic teen relationships.

Returning stars include Will Forte and Nicole Sullivan; executive producers Phil Lord as Scudworth and Chris Miller as JFK and Mr. B; Christa Miller voicing "Candide Sampson; Donald Faison as George Washington Carver; and Judah Miller as Scangrade. New voice actors joining are Ayo Edebiri as Harriet; Mitra Jouhari as Cleo; Vicci Martinez as Frida; Kelvin Yu as Confucius; Neil Casey as Topher Bus; Jana Schmieding as Sacagawea; Sam Richardson as Wesley; Mo Gaffney as Ms. Grumbles; Al Madrigal as Frederico; Danny Pudi as Dr. Neelankavil; Emily Maya Mills as Ethel Merman; Michael Bolton as Michael Bolton, Mandy Moore as Mandy Moore, Ian Ziering as Ian Ziering; Steve Kerr as Steve Kerr; and Jeffrey Muller, Kyle Lau, Dannah Phirman, and Danielle Schneider.

What do you think of the first look at the Clone High revival? Are you excited for the new episodes? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

As mentioned above, Clone High is set to return to HBO Max at some point in the spring.