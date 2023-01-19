Clone High Gets Major Update Ahead of HBO Max Revival

Clone High is currently in the midst of work on a major comeback, and the HBO Max revival series has gotten a major update ahead of its release! The Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Bill Lawrence created animated series had a very short run back in the early 2000s, but its take on classic historical figures such as John F. Kennedy, Cleopatra, Abraham Lincoln, Mahatma Gandhi and more left a huge impact with fans. Then it was surprisingly announced a few years ago that a full on reboot series was now coming our way with two seasons now in the works for HBO Max.

Currently slated for a release some time this year, Clone High has yet to reveal any significant update as to how it looks or when fans will actually get to see the first of its new episodes. But development is coming along nicely as Tara Billinger, art director on the new Clone High, took to Twitter to announce to fans that the series is now in the midst of post-production and Billinger is now combing through finishing touches noting hype for the new series.

(Photo: MTV)

What to Expect From the New Clone High

"In the depths of post production [and] combing through these finishing touches is getting me hyped," Billinger began. "Everything is coming together, everyone is working so hard [and] doing incredible work. I'm so proud of my crew. Be prepared for me to not shut up when this finally drops soon." So while there has yet to be a concrete release window or date set for the new series just yet, it's clear that those working on it can't wait to show the rest of the world.

Previously announcing that Clone High would be releasing with HBO Max in 2023, the new series was ordered for two new seasons. This was initially teased as a modern day reboot of the original series with Phil Lord and Christopher Miller returning as executive producers and writers. Bill Lawrence is also returning as executive producer with Erica Rivinoja, (South Park, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm) who wrote on the original Clone High, returning as showrunner for the new episodes.

