Clone High Revival Releases First Season 2 Trailer

Way, way back in the 1980s, the clones of Clone High were born and had a run on MTV. Decades following the initial season that gave us new iterations of Abe Lincoln, Joan of Arc, RFK, Cleopatra, and more, a revival was released on MAX which aimed to continue the surreal, hilarious story. Beginning next month, the third season of the comedy series will hit MAX, and the streaming service has released a brand new trailer to show what new relationships are in store for the clones.

Last year, we here at ComicBook.com had the opportunity to chat with showrunner Erica Rivinoja who had this to say when it came to adding new elements to the classic series, "It's a constant debate and thing that we're working on. We obviously want to make the fans of the original one happy with treats and characters and references and stuff, but there's hopefully a whole new set of fans. So we don't want to alienate the new set of fans with just having a bunch of inside jokes. So it's always a balancing act about, "Well, what do we do to reference the old one? How do we do new ones?" I think that we just sort of landed on, "Well, what makes us laugh right now? What do we want to see these characters do? What is it that is in the zeitgeist? What are these genres that we want to play with right now?" So I hope we did it well."

Clone High Will Return

The new trailer released by MAX is focusing on the fallout of the first season of Clone High's revival. Since Joan of Arc essentially stabbed her friends in the back to attend university, it looks like the purple-haired clone is going to have an uphill battle this time around. With the second season introducing several new clones to the cast, it looks like this third outing will be doing the same.

Despite arriving almost twenty years following the original series, Clone High's revival saw various members of the original cast making a comeback. While most of the original characters returned, it's highly unlikely that the series' version of Gandhi will be making a return considering the controversy surrounding him.

Are you hyped for the return of Clone High? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of clones.