Clone High Creators Reveal Why Major Character Is Missing From New Season on Max

Clone High has finally returned for Season 2 over 20 years since the first season of the animated series came to an end, and the creators behind it all explained why one major character is missing from the new Clone High season now streaming with the new Max service. When Clone High first announced it was returning for two new seasons with the former HBO Max streaming service, fans immediately began to wonder what was going to change from the first season and what could potentially change. Especially when it came to some of the key characters such as Gandhi, who had been missing from its promotional materials.

Clone High Season 2 notably does not include Gandhi among the central cast, and series creators Christopher Miller and Phil Lord recently opened up about the decision to move onto Season 2 without this major character from the first season with Entertainment Tonight. As they explain, it was part of Clone High's desire to evolve and grow from the events in the first season much like any teen drama would shake up its cast and characters between seasons.

(Photo: MTV Entertainment Studios)

Why Gandhi Is Missing From Clone High Season 2

"The show does have to evolve and grow from season to season. It's what happens in those teen dramas in the first place," Lord began when explaining clone Gandhi's absence from Clone High Season 2 "Like Jason Street is a huge part of [Friday Night Lights]. And then suddenly, he's off in college. So, we kind of wanted to treat it like that." On top of this, it also gives Abe a new dynamic in Season 2 as well as Lord continued, "It's a way to shake up the character set. You know, Abe needs to find a new friend and we tried to make a virtue of the fact [Gandhi] was gonna remain on ice. And I think it does a great job of creating a problem for Abe to solve."

Christopher Miller also added that Clone High Season 2 has some new characters that help to fill in the gaps left by Gandhi, "Confucius definitely also is a character that has a lot to live up to, like to a very revered clone parent and is maybe trying too hard. Frida also has sort of this cooler, laid-back version of that Gandhi energy." Elaborating further with the fact "it was interesting to throw a bunch of new characters into the mix and just see how the dynamics change. It was really fun."

If you wanted to check out Clone High Season 2, you can now find the first two episodes streaming with Max. How are you liking Clone High's new characters for Season 2 so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

via ET Canada