Clone High Hasn't Missed a Beat With Season 2

Way, way back in the 1980s, secret government employees dug up famous guys and ladies, and now we have Clone High. The first season originally debuted on MTV in 2002 and in 2023, the series has returned for its second season. Finally answering the question as to what happened to Abe, Joan, JFK, and even Ghandi, Max has brought back the series with many of the voice actors and creative minds responsible for season one back in the driver's seat. Luckily, Clone High Season 2 has managed to hit the high notes of the first season.

At the time of this writing, Clone High's second season has four episodes under its belt, and with the return of some of the original students such as JFK, Joan of Ark, JFK, and Cleopatra, new students have been introduced such as Harriet Tubman, Frida, and Confucious to name a few. Obviously, a lot of time has passed between the first and second seasons and it's a fact that is taken into account by the showrunners. The status of many of the students has been flipped upside down thanks to how times have changed, and the animated series is able to gleefully weave this fact into some truly hilarious moments that stand toe-to-toe with the first season.

Clone High: An Excellent Comeback

Recently, Comicbook.com's own Nick Valdez was able to chat with showrunners Erica Rivinoja and Erik Durbin about the series' return, Durbin specifically went into detail when it came to his approach to season 2, "I honestly thought about this a lot of when a doctor takes the oath of "Do no harm." I was like, "Don't break it. Don't break this wonderful thing." Not that anyone would, because there's so many great, wonderful people involved, but I just want to be additive and to come in a place where there's so much that's already sort of put in place, right? And such a lovely way to infuse something in it and to add something to it without doing something to hurt it. It was like, "Oh, maybe this is what doctors feel like sometimes."

Rivinoja went into detail when it came to balancing the old and the new for Clone High's second season, "It's a constant debate and thing that we're working on. We obviously want to make the fans of the original one happy with treats and characters and references and stuff, but there's hopefully a whole new set of fans. So we don't want to alienate the new set of fans with just having a bunch of inside jokes. So it's always a balancing act about, "Well, what do we do to reference the old one? How do we do new ones?" I think that we just sort of landed on, "Well, what makes us laugh right now? What do we want to see these characters do? What is it that is in the zeitgeist? What are these genres that we want to play with right now?" So I hope we did it well."