Code Geass Just Introduced Lelouch and Suzaku's Child

Code Geass is back in the headlines right now, and this time, it's not thanks to an anime drop. If you did not know, the anime launched a new mobile game a little bit ago, and Code Geass: Genesis Re:CODE is now launching its first event. Of course, it involves Lelouch given his starring role in Code Geass, but everything else about the event caught fans off guard to say the least.

And why is that, you might ask. Well, we have Lelouch to thank. The event has introduced a number of his children from different timelines, and one includes his son with Suzaku.

(Photo: Sunrise)

According to the event's storyline, it takes place in the future dictated by Lelouch of the Rebellion R2. It is there a scientist named Frankenstein goes rogue, and he manages to swipe a copy of Lelouch's genetic code. He goes on to clone children based on Lelouch with other familiar characters including Suzaku. Three other kids are cloned as well, and they pair Lelouch with C.C., Kallen, and Nunally.

As you can imagine, these kids are shocked when they meet their so-called parents, and they must work together to stop Frankenstein's future schemes. Fans were also surprised to meet these children during this event, and it isn't hard to see why. Lelouch and Nunally having a child is strange a best, and that doesn't even touch upon his kid with Suzaku. The childhood friends are certainly close, and while some do ship the men, the series has never indicated the two are in a relationship. But thanks to this event, fans can imagine what that future might look like in Code Geass.

Did you ever think Code Geass would head in this direction or...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.