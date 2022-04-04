New Code Geass Poster Celebrates 15th Anniversary

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion is marking 15 years since the anime first hit air with a cool new poster celebrating the franchise! The original anime series remains one of the most popular anime releases among fans as it tackled quite a few major themes and situations for the first real mainstream anime that hit at just the right time. All these years later, Sunrise is now picking up the franchise for some brand new projects in the coming months and years and is kicking things off with a celebration of the original anime’s run in Japan years ago.

With Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion kicking off its 15th Anniversary celebration in Japan, the first season had finished its run earlier this year. Now the second season, Code Geass Lelouch of the Rebellion R2, will be airing its episodes and the franchise has shared a fun new poster to celebrate the re-airing second season. With the franchise getting ready for even more new projects in the future, this will be the way many fans will be introduced to the franchise for the first real time. You can check out the new poster below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sunrise initially announced that they have a new ten year plan for the Code Geass franchise in place for its full revival. Fans have already seen the start of this with new feature film releases such as Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection, and in fact the series will be continuing to tell stories within the new continuity established in that most recent film’s events too. The franchise will be returning for a brand new TV anime titled Code Geass: Z of the Recapture, but has yet to reveal any official release window or date since that initial announcement.

Yoshimitsu Ohashi (AMNESIA) will be directing the new series at Sunrise with Noboru Kimura (Amagami SS+) writing the scripts for the new series. Takahiro Kimura returns from previous entries as character designer (based on the original character designs by CLAMP), Astrays will be designing the new mecha designs, and the original creative duo behind the series, Ichiro Okouchi and Goro Taniguchi, are credited for the story. It’s slated to be one of many new projects too!

What do you think? How do you feel about Code Geass reaching such a major anniversary? When did you catch the anime for the first time? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!