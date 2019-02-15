Code Geass Finally Completes Its Catalog on Crunchyroll

Code Geass is one of those anime series that needs no introduction. After debuting in the early 2000s, the sci-fi mecha became a quick hit, so fans were thrilled a few years back when the IP made a comeback. And now, fans can binge the latest Code Geass titles over on Crunchyroll.

Yes, that is right. Not only did Crunchyroll nab access to the Code Geass film trilogy, but the streaming service nabbed its most recent film period. You can now watch Lelouch of the Resurrection over on Crunchyroll, so the whole series is available to watch.

If you are not familiar with Code Geass' most recent releases, its three-part compilation film went live starting in 2017. The movies retell the events of Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion but in an alternate universe. A few storylines are changed throughout the films, and these alterations culminated in the release of Lelouch of the Resurrection.

This 2019 movie is set in the film trilogy's universe and gives Code Geass a different ending than fans will remember. Now, fans can check out this universe firsthand on Crunchyroll. And soon, the team behind Code Geass is meant to release a new TV anime titled Z of the Recapture that acts as the movie's sequel.

If you have not checked out Code Geass before now, you can always get started with the original series or reboot. You can read up on the story's official synopsis below for more details:

"In the year 2017 of the Imperial Calendar, parts of the world are under the control of the Holy Britannian Empire. Japan is now known as Area 11, the proud people treated as lower class citizens. Lelouch Lamperouge was once a Britannian prince but when his mother was assassinated, he was sent to Japan and thought to be killed. But he survived. After getting caught up in a terrorist attack, he encounters a strange girl known as C.C., who grants him the power of Geass and the ability to command others. With his newfound powers, Lelouch becomes Zero, a rebel leader for justice, and forms his own anti-government group. His goals are simple: get answers about his mother's murder and make a world that is worthy of his beloved little sister, Nunnally. Even with his Geass, Lelouch will encounter countless challenges. But nothing can prepare him to face his former best friend, Suzaku Kururugi, a Japanese citizen...and soldier of Britannia? The power of Geass: is it a blessing...or a curse?"

