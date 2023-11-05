Jujutsu Kaisen Staff Blasts the Anime's Recent Episode Leaks

Jujutsu Kaisen season two is still on a roll, and that means the anime fandom cannot look away from Sukuna these days. After going live this past summer, Jujutsu Kaisen season two is well into its Shibuya arc now, and its latest episode put Sukuna on the spot. It seems the deadly arc is about to get all the more intense, but right now, it seems the anime's drama is centered elsewhere thanks to some recent episode leaks.

If you are not familiar with the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom, well – there is a slight problem plaguing the community. Just like a number of popular titles before it, Jujutsu Kaisen has a devoted ring of leakers. From the manga to the anime, no content is safe from those pages, but a recent leak of episode 39 definitely rubbed one director the wrong way.

Taking to X (Twitter), the director of episode 39 posted a note addressing those who leaked unaired content online. "People who post timecode footage because they are shameless... well, I've already DM'd them. But to those who give [footage] to leak accounts, please die. F-CK YOU," the director Takao Abo Isuta wrote.

As you can imagine, the episode director was hardly pleased with the leaks regarding episode 39. Over on social media, leak pages were given footage of Toji's fight that was undimmed due to broadcast regulations, and that was just the start. The production footage was hardly finished, and it did not take long for netizens to start hunting the leak's source. Some animators like Amphibole were wrongly accused of the ordeal and had to prove their innocence before the Jujutsu Kaisen witch hunt. And sadly, there is no telling if these leaks will stop any time soon.

Over the past couple of hours people have 'accused' me of leaking #JujutsuKaisen #39.After an investigation from MAPPAs PA Hakanoshita,whom almost all webgen animators who worked on jjk would know said that I was innocent along with the leaker who said he never talked to me ever pic.twitter.com/pqnsmWBEtR — Amphibi (@Amphibi12059933) November 2, 2023

For now, the best fans can do is support Jujutsu Kaisen through its official venues. You can find the anime streaming over on Crunchyroll as well as Hulu. So for those wanting more info on Jujutsu Kaisen, you can read the story's official synopsis below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

What do you think about all the drama surrounding Jujutsu Kaiden's influx of leaks?