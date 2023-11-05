Scott Pilgrim: Here's How the Anime Convinced Its Movie Cast to Return

Scott Pilgrim is coming back to screens with a brand new anime project, and Scott Pilgrim Takes Off revealed the hilarious way it brought the cast of the Scott Pilgrim vs. The World movie back for the new series! Scott Pilgrim creator Bryan Lee O'Malley and the director behind Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, Edgar Wright, have teamed up for the new anime series that has the major draw of reuniting the cast from the 2010s film, and it turns out that it didn't really take much convincing of the cast to come back to reprise their respective roles.

Speaking to Netflix, Edgar Wright revealed that despite each of the members of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World's cast going on to massive success they are still on the same email chain and keep in touch with one another after all these years. So when approaching the cast about reuniting for the new Scott Pilgrim Takes Off anime for Netflix, Edgar Wright only put "Scott Pilgrim… to be continued?" in the subject line in an email before it got everyone to agree.

(Photo: Netflix)

Why Scott Pilgrim's Movie Cast Returned for Netflix Anime

"One of the most beautiful aspects of making Scott Pilgrim is, some 14 years since we made the film, we are all still friends and see each other whenever we can," Wright began as he explained to Netflix that they have been keeping in touch and are close ever since the movie released. "Hearing the actors play their parts again was emotional, heartwarming, and hilarious. We're giving them an opportunity to revisit something that meant a lot to them, but they also are bringing their years of experience, their perspective on these characters, and it leads to awesome stuff."

The returning cast includes the likes of Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers, Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells, Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim, Brie Larson as Envy Adams, Alison Pill as Kim Pine, Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers, Johnny Simmons as young Neil, Mark Webber as Stephen Stills, Ellen Wong as Knives Chau and Satya Bhabha, Chris Evans, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman and Mae Whitman as the Evil Exes.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off premieres on Netflix on November 17th, so what are you hoping to see from the returning cast? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!