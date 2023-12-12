The Dangers In My Heart Season 2 Poster, Trailer Released

While anime series like One Piece and Dragon Ball pride themselves on their earth-shattering battles, the anime medium has created stories to fill quite a few genres. Romantic comedies have become a big business in the anime world, with series such as Kaguya-Sama: Love is War and Kubo Won't Le Me Be Invisible offering plenty of heartfelt stories to fans. One of the latest big "rom coms" has been The Dangers in My Heart, which has revealed a new trailer and poster for its second season.

The Dangers in My Heart first premiered as a manga from mangaka Norio Sakurai in 2018. Since debuting, the romantic comedy has continued to release new chapters following the lives of Kyotaro Ichikawa and his crush, Anna Yamada. The second season will see the return of studio Shin-Ei Animation, a studio that has been in operation for decades. The studio has made a name for itself with surreal comedies such as Crayon Shin-chan and Doraemon, so the latest romantic comedy is quite the departure from some of their past works.

The Dangers in My Heart Season 2 Release Date

The second season of the fan-favorite romantic comedy is set to arrive in Japan on January 7th. The first season of the romantic comedy was an exclusive for the streaming service HIDIVE and the platform revealed the first new episode of season two at New York Comic-Con earlier this year. Since the manga is continuing to release new chapters on a regular basis, there could be a future when it comes to Kyotaro and Anna's anime story beyond the upcoming season.

(Photo: Shin-Ei Animation)

If this is your first time hearing of The Dangers in My Heart, you can check out an official description of the original manga that spawned the anime adaptation from Seven Seas Entertainment, "Kyotaro Ichikawa, a boy barely clinging to the bottom rung of his school's social ladder, secretly believes he's the tortured lead in some psychological thriller. He spends his days dreaming up ways to disrupt his classmates' peaceful lives and pining after Anna Yamada, the class idol. But Kyotaro's not nearly the troubled teen he pretends to be…and it turns out Anna's a bit odd herself!"

