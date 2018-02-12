‘Code Geass’ Announces Premiere For Final Compilation Film

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion has been celebrating its tenth anniversary in Japan, and with it are brand new projects that have revitalized the series in many ways. Chiefly of which are the three compilation films that have released in Japanese theaters.

The third film, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion – The Imperial Path, finally has a release date and now Japanese fans will be able to experience the finale May 26.

Along with the release date, the film has revealed a new key visual featuring Lelouch in very fancy imperial garb that he never wore in the original series. Celebrating the 10th Anniversary of Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion and its sequel season Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion R2, The Imperial Path is the third film in a trilogy recapping and reimagining the 50 episode series featuring new scenes not featured in the original series and new voice over recordings from the original cast.

The first film, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion – The Awakening Path, released in Japan on October 21. The second, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion – The Rebellion Path, recently opened in Japan on February 10.

As part of the anniversary project, the series will also receive two spin-offs. The first is a manga titled Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion – Lancelot & Guren and focuses on Suzaku and Kallen and Bisui Takahashi is handling writing duties while Takahiro Kimura will provide the art. It will release on Sunrise’s official site December 22.

The second spin-off will be a light novel series focusing on six character affected by the events of the story and is titled Code Geass Story Fragment – Piece of the Mosaic.

For those unfamiliar with Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion, the series was created by Sunrise, with character designs provided my manga collective CLAMP. Set in an alternate world, the series follows Lelouch vi Britannia who decides to bring the Britannia Empire down when he receives the power of the Geass, which allows him to exert his will over others. The anime series ran for 50 episodes from 2006 to 2008. The series was licensed for an English language broadcast by Bandai, and was aired on Adult Swim in 2007.