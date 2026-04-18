Controversial Crunchyroll Anime to Release Uncensored Version of Its Most Notorious Episode

Crunchyroll is now in the midst of streaming new episodes of one of their most controversial anime releases this Spring, and it turns out that the anime is planning to release an uncensored version of its most notorious episode yet. The Spring 2026 anime schedule is now in full effect with lots of major returning franchises coming back for new seasons, but there are some shows that fans are looking at a bit more negatively than others. With one franchise in particularly being shot own the further its manga has gone on too.

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Reiji Miyajima’s Rent-a-Girlfriend has been at the center of one major controversy after another, and that was definitely the case leading into the fifth season of the anime. Originally planned as a second cour for the fourth season before a delay shifted to become a full fifth season release sometime after, and the latest episode of Rent-a-Girlfriend fully adapted the manga’s most notorious (and joked about online) images at last. And this episode is going to drop an uncensored version in Japan later this Summer.

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 5 to Release Uncensored Version of Episode 2

Courtesy of Kadokawa

The official website and social media for Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 5 has announced that they will be releasing a “Kazuya’s Full-On Delusion ver.” of the second episode with its Blu-ray release in Japan later this year. It’s yet to be revealed if there are any potential international release plans for this new version of the episode as of the time of this writing, but this is likely going to be exclusive to just the Blu-ray release in Japan. But even if this is a small change, it’s a big deal for Rent-a-Girlfriend as fans have been waiting quite a while for the anime to get to this moment.

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 4 officially kicked off the anime’s adaptation of the Hawaiians Arc of Miyajima’s original manga, and fans had been waiting for this arc for on particular moment for Kazuya. It’s not a scene that fans had been waiting to see because it’s such a high point for the story, but rather the complete opposite. It’s such a notorious moment among fans that has been pointed to as some of the signs of downturn of the manga from this point on. And if you see the episode itself, you probably understand why.

What’s Even Going on in Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 5?

Courtesy of TMS Entertainment

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 5 continues the won’t they/won’t they between Kazuya and Chizuru, but it does seem to make the biggest moves forward in terms of the monetary nature of their relationship being revealed to the people around them. Despite the manga making these big moves, however, the series goes on for much longer with no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Or bringing Kazuya and Chizuru closer together.

The scene in Episode 5 that’s such a big deal sees Kazuya as his most pathetic as he gets visually aroused by the idea of Chizuru sleeping with someone, and can’t help but cry over it. It’s become such a notable icon within its own right showing just how pathetic Kazuya truly is, and it’s something the series never really recovered from despite the manga selling so well.

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