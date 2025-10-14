Controversial Romance Creator Reacts to Their Series Beating Out Dragon Ball

Rent-a-Girlfriend has reached a major new milestone that is on the verge of beating out Dragon Ball, and the creator behind the controversial romance reacted to hitting this major new level. Rent-a-Girlfriend has garnered a wild response from fans over the years as while it started off with an intriguing take on the adult services industry, it soon became clear that it would continue to spin its wheels through what was to come. Because while most fans expected some developments on the romantic front, it’s been several years of back and forth before any pairing gets even a chance of coming together.

Rent-a-Girlfriend has been mired by controversy since it began for one reason or another as the series continues, but the series is still releasing new chapters without any signs of slowing down anytime soon. For as controversial as it is, there are still many fans who support the series and can’t wait to see how it ends no matter how long it takes. With the newest volume hitting in Japan crossing over Dragon Ball’s entire run with Shonen Jump magazine, Rent-a-Girlfriend series creator Reiji Miyajima shared his surprise at just how long the series has gone.

Rent-a-Girlfriend Reacts to How Long The Series Has Gone On For

In response to a fan on social media reacting to the fact that Rent-a-Girlfriend has now surpassed 42 volumes, and thus now eclipses Dragon Ball’s entire 42 volume run, Miyajima stated, “The characters just wouldn’t move the way I wanted them to, and before I knew it, it had reached this many volumes.” This comment does make a lot of sense as Miyajima seems like a creator who is letting the characters dictate the flow of the story rather than forcing them into various situations to move it forward, and it seems like it all naturally has just gone on for as long as it has as a result.

But this kind of response also can be seen as a cop out for Rent-a-Girlfriend‘s length. The series has been going on for as long as it has because the characters all essentially run in circles around one another, and that’s why it’s caused so much controversy with nearly 400 chapters available. There’s been no signs of an actual romance developing, and it’s only made fans angrier about the lack of actual development after such a long investment.

What’s Going on With Rent-a-Girlfriend?

It’s one thing for a creator to love their characters so much that they will let that dictate the story, but it’s another thing entirely for that to sound like an excuse for the lack of major developments that fans can actually point to as notable events. Miyajima has been on record as early as 2023 about knowing how he’d like to end the series, but now there’s just no signs of it going anywhere. But at the same time, it’s still been incredibly popular with those who are sticking around.

Rent-a-Girlfriend has been massively successful through each of its manga releases even 42 volumes in, and the anime adaptation is continuing with Season 5 next year despite any complains fans might have had. At this point, Miyajima has no reason to ever slow down and let the franchise keep going for as long as he wants to keep telling its stories as fans will be there to support it to see how it all possibly could end.

