A Controversial Crunchyroll Anime Drops Trailer for New Season Coming This April

One of Crunchyroll‘s most controversial anime releases has finally dropped a trailer for the anime’s return coming later this Spring. It’s been a big year for Crunchyroll already as they have released a number of exclusive licenses over the course of the Winter 2026 anime schedule, and that’s going to continue through the Spring. There are a number of big shows making their return later this April, but there’s one that fans are surprised to see come back with each new season. That’s especially true as it gets ready for its fifth season.

Rent-a-Girlfriend is going to be making its comeback for Season 5 later this April (despite how much fans seem to complain about it with each season), and has been steadily revealing more of what fans can expect to see from the rest of the Hawaiians arc when it makes its comeback. But the latest update is the best one yet, however, as fans have finally gotten the first trailer for the new episodes. You can check out the first trailer for Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 5 below.

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 5 Confirms April 2026 Release

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 5 will be making its debut sometime in April as part of the upcoming Spring 2026 anime schedule, but has yet to confirm its concrete release date as of the time of this writing. The series has also yet to reveal what streaming platforms it will be available on outside of Japan, but you can currently find the first four seasons of Rent-a-Girlfriend now streaming with Crunchyroll in the meantime. There’s a hope they’ll be offering the new season as well, but we’ll find out soon enough. But this new update has revealed some key information.

With the release of this trailer, Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 5 has confirmed its opening theme is titled “Non Scenario Etude,” as composed and performed by Chizuru Mizuhara actrress Sora Amamiya. The ending theme is titled “204-goshitsu” as performed by Nakigoto. This new season is also the second half of the previously revealed two cour fourth season, and instead was broken up into two seasons instead. So it’s going to feature a returning staff behind it all.

What’s New for Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 5?

Courtesy of TMS Entertainment

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 5 will be throwing fans right back into the thick of the Hawaiians arc when it premieres this April, and it means there’s still quite a few big confrontations coming for Chizuru and the others. This is one of the most infamous arcs from Reiji Miyajima’s original manga series, and fans have been waiting for some particular moments to make it to the anime. With this new season, we’re finally going to see those moments brought to life after all this time.

Rent-a-Girlfriend continues to stir up controversy with each new chapter and major event, and that’s part of the reason why it’s been such a massive hit. The series has gone on even longer than massive action franchises like Dragon Ball at this point, and its central romantic relationships seem no closer to wrapping up than when it all began. It’s just chaos fans have loved to see.

