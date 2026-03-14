Controversial Crunchyroll Anime Drops New Look at Season 5 Ahead of April Premiere

One of the most controversial anime now streaming with Crunchyroll is coming back this Spring with a whole new season, and has finally dropped a full look at its new episodes with a new trailer to help celebrate. The Spring 2026 anime schedule is fast approaching as the Winter 2026 anime are now in the midst of airing their final episodes, and that means it won’t be too much longer until fans get to enjoy a whole new batch of releases. This even includes controversial franchises making their comebacks too, naturally.

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Rent-a-Girlfriend might not be one of the wildest anime you’ll see, but it’s certainly one of the most controversial. The romantic comedy might not seem like it’s going to cause a lot of issues among fans, but the longer the series has gone on, the more trouble it seems to get into. That’s going to be even more apparent with the anime’s next season, and you can check out the newest look at Rent-a-Girfriend Season 5.

When Does Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 5 Come Out?

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Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 5 will be making its premiere in Japan on April 10th as part of the Spring 2026 anime schedule, but has yet to confirm its international streaming plans as of the time of this writing. The anime’s first four seasons are currently available for streaming with Crunchyroll, however, so that’s where you can catch up with it all in the meantime. The new opening theme for the season is titled “Non Scenario Etude,” as composed and performed by Chizuru Mizuhara actress Sora Amamiya, and the ending theme is titled “204-goshitsu” as performed by Nakigoto.

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 5 will feature a returning staff and cast from the fourth season, and it was originally part of the fourth season to begin with. The fourth season of the anime was originally planning to tackle the Hawaiians arc of Reiji Miyajima’s original manga series across two different cours of episodes. But with the first half delayed a bit in its original broadcast, it seems the team behind the scenes decided to make the second half of the season a full fifth season of the series instead released a little bit after.

What’s So Controversial About Rent-a-Girlfriend?

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It might not seem like it’s so controversial on the outside, but Rent-a-Girlfriend really has been at the center of one major debate after another by fans. The anime’s fifth season continues through the Hawaiians arc, which was already a notorious arc of the manga. It’s a romantic comedy that began under a different kind of set of rules for its main duo, but never seems to make any forward progress despite characters reaching the ends of their narrative limits.

It’s a controversy that’s much more apparent in the manga as Rent-a-Girlfriend is not showing any signs of slowing down yet (even after it ran for much longer than massive franchises like Dragon Ball), and nowhere any closer to possibly bringing its characters together. It’s getting to the point where fans are rooting against a particular romantic pairing, and that’s not where any show like this wants to be.

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