Crunchyroll’s Biggest Isekai Returns With an Exciting Surprise

The highly anticipated Spring 2026 anime season is finally here with an exciting lineup of some of the best anime ever. The lineup also includes the return of some major series with new seasons, including Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World Season 4. Not only is it one of the most famous anime on Crunchyroll, but it is also one of the highest-rated isekai series of all time. The anime is based on the light novel written by Tappei Nagatsuki and illustrated by Shinichiro Ootsuka. Two years after the novel debuted in 2016, the White Fox animation studio released the anime adaptation, which immediately became a massive hit. 2026 marks the 10th anniversary of the anime, and over all these years, only four seasons have been released so far.

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The anime is often praised for exciting plot twists, unique worldbuilding, and thrilling action, and Subaru’s journey will get even more exciting in Season 4. The latest season of the anime made its premiere on April 8th, 2026, in both dubbed and subbed versions, which is a pleasant surprise for those who prefer English dubs. Usually, dubbed episodes take at least a couple of weeks to be released, but that’s not the case with some of the anime series this season.

Where Can You Stream Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World Season 4?

Image Courtesy of White Fox

So far, the anime is only streaming on Crunchyroll in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, India, and Southeast Asia. The anime will be streaming new episodes of both subbed and dubbed versions every Wednesday starting from April 8th, 2026, at 7:00 A.M PT. The latest season is listed for 19 episodes, and currently, no scheduled hiatus has been revealed. While the previous seasons are also available on Prime Video, the fourth season has yet to confirm any other streaming home for now.

What to Expect From Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World Season 4

Image Courtesy of White Fox

The story centers around an ordinary teenage boy, Subaru Natsuki, who leaves a convenience store one evening and suddenly finds himself transported into another world. Equipped with the ability to return to time once he dies, Subaru tries to adjust to the new world while also dealing with any threat that comes his way. The late season continues after the major cliffhanger in Season 3, which adapts the battle for the Watergate City, Priestella.

The Season 3 finale features Subaru and his allies securing their victory against the Witch Cult. However, the celebration doesn’t last long since everyone forgets about the protagonist after the Archbishop of Gluttony, Roy Alphard, consumes his name. While Subaru retains his memories, the others have no idea about his identity. In the latest season, he will face a deadly desert to find the Sage at Pleiades Watchtower.

The series will fully adapt the fan favorite arc Desert Tower from the light novel, which focuses on the dangerous journey to the Auguria Dunes. Subaru is determined on the journey to recover his stolen name and memories, where he will learn more about the witches and his own past.

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