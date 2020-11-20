Cowboy Bebop Art Imagines Netflix's Spike Spiegel

✖

Netflix's live action take on Cowboy Bebop has hit a few snags since being announced awhile back, with the production of the series having to be delayed a number of times, and with John Cho set to take the reins of the series as Spike Spiegel, one fan did their best at imagining what Cho might look like as the space bounty hunter! This won't be the first time that Netflix has ventured into the world of anime adaptations, translating Death Note and Full Metal Alchemist into feature length films, but it's certainly looking to be one of the biggest!

Cowboy Bebop first premiered thanks to the production company of Sunrise in 1998, introducing us to a futuristic world wherein humanity lived among the stars and became one of the most legendary anime series of all time. The series became so recognizable thanks in part to its slick animation, fantastic character work, and insane soundtrack that is still played among anime fans on a regular basis. Though fans are still hesitant about a live action series being created off the timeless anime series, the casting has filled fans with hope that the crew of the Bebop will be introduced to a brand new audience in a big way!

Twitter Artist Nick Robles shared this impressive art that imagines what John Cho might look like as Spike Spiegel, the main protagonist of Cowboy Bebop who lived a fast and loose life, while meeting a tragic end that remains one of the biggest anime deaths in the medium to this date:

See you Space Cowboy~ pic.twitter.com/hDFxKbmDrq — Nick Robles (@ArtofNickRobles) November 19, 2020

Obviously, Cowboy Bebop on Netflix was delayed as a result of coronavirus, which halted a number of different projects across the world of television and movies, but John Cho also suffered an injury on set that caused production to be delayed before COVID-19. With the first season consisting of ten episodes, it will be interesting to see what changes are made from the source material!

What do you think of this take on John Cho as Spike Spiegel in the upcoming Netflix adaptation? What other anime series would you like to see receive a live action version in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Bebop!