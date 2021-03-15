Netflix's Cowboy Bebop Has Wrapped Shooting

✖

Cowboy Bebop is one of the biggest anime to ever hit the screen, and Netflix plans to bring it to life in a new way soon. It was awhile back that fans learned the streaming service was developing a live-action series inspired by the jazzy space western. Now, it seems like filming has wrapped on the Netflix adaptation, and the news comes straight from the source.

Over on Instagram, actress Danielle Pineda got fans buzzing when she confirmed the big news. The actress posted a mirror selfie of herself wearing a Cowboy Bebop shirt, and she told her followers work was finally done on season one.

"I’m coming back on the air to say.....Season 1 of COWBOY BEBOP is finally, finished. Gonna dip again but will return after these messages," Pineda wrote.

Of course, this update is good to hear, and it helps give context to Cowboy Bebop's status. Pineda has been on the set for some time given her main role in the series. The actress has been cast as Faye Valentine, so fans of the anime will understand how pivotal her role is. Pineda is the first star in Cowboy Bebop to give an update on production wrapping, but fans expect to hear more about Cowboy Bebop as the year moves forward.

After all, the series is one of the most ambitious at Netflix. Cowboy Bebop is often considered one of the best shows in animation let alone just anime. The genre-bending series has a lot of nuance that fans fear won't work when translated into live action. Hopefully, things will all work out with the live-action take, so here's to hoping a trailer will drop before too long.

What do you make of this latest Cowboy Bebop update? Are you surprised by the production post or...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.