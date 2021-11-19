Cowboy Bebop Fans Are Torn With Netflix’s Live Action Series

The Cowboy Bebop live-action series has arrived on Netflix and fans are divided, seemingly right down the middle, when it comes to the television show starring John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, and Daniella Pineda as the main three bounty hunters aboard the Bebop. The first season of the series, which is ten episodes and attempts to recreate the aesthetic of the original anime series created by Sunrise, was given mixed reviews by critics when write-ups arrived earlier this week and it seems that the praise and criticisms of the series have translated to viewers as well.

In our own review of Cowboy Bebop’s first season, we gave the ten episodes as “3 Out Of 5,” recognizing that while the show isn’t perfect, it is enjoyable and manages to pay homage to its source material while also adding in some entertaining new elements to the franchise:

“The series however does feel like Cowboy Bebop, in so much as the characters look as they should and the worlds feel adequately lived-in as the original had portrayed, but there are simply more than a few stumbling blocks when it comes to capturing the soul and spirit of the original. The new Netflix show has its problems but it remains a fun romp that has a lot for fans, both of the original and new to the universe, to enjoy along the way. This show was simply never going to be able to hit the heights that were reached by the original, but if you’re willing to look past this fact, the new series offers viewers a fun albeit disjointed ride.”

