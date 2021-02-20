Crunchyroll's 2021 Anime Awards Winners Revealed

✖

Crunchyroll has revealed their slate of winners for the fifth annual Anime Awards! One of the best parts of being an anime fan is looking back on an entire year of releases and figuring out which new series come out on top. While the ComicBook.com staff is able to do this amongst ourselves with the Golden Issues, the best part is getting to see what the rest of the fandom enjoyed over the year. For the fifth year in a row, Crunchyroll compiled votes over across multiple weeks from thousands of fans to find out which of the 2020 anime truly stood out.

With the premiere of the 2021 Anime Awards, Crunchyroll has revealed the full slate of winners for the year which include notable standouts such as Jujutsu Kaisen, Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!, Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World Season 2, Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 2 and much more. Read on for the full breakdown of winners from Crunchyroll's Anime Awards for 2021:

Best Character Design - Toilet-bound Hanako-kun

Best Animation - Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!

Best Fight Scene - Deku vs. Overhaul (My Hero Academia)

Best Couple - Nasa Yuzaki and Tsukasa Yuzaki - TONIKAWA: Over the Moon For You

Best Performance by a Voice Actor (JP) - Yusuke Kobayashi as Natsuki Subaru - Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2

Best Performance by a Voice Actor (EN) - Zeno Robinson as Hawks - My Hero Academia Season 4

Best Girl - Kaguya Shinomiya - KAGUYA-SAMA: LOVE IS WAR? (Season 2)

Best Boy - Shoyo Hinata - HAIKYU!! TO THE TOP

Best Director - Masaaki Yuasa - Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!

Best Score - Kevin Penkin - Tower of God

Best Opening Sequence - “Wild Side” by ALI - BEASTARS

Best Ending Sequence - “LOST IN PARADISE” by ALI feat. AKLO - JUJUTSU KAISEN

Best Fantasy - Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2

Best Comedy - KAGUYA-SAMA: LOVE IS WAR? (Season 2)

Best Drama - Fruits Basket (Season 2)

Best Protagonist - Catarina Claes - My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!

Best Antagonist - Ryomen Sukuna - Jujutsu Kaisen

Anime of the Year - Jujutsu Kaisen

