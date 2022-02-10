Crunchyroll’s Anime Awards Debuts 2021 Winners

As each year goes by, fans know Crunchyroll sets aside time to honor its best anime series without fail. The voting for the top titles of 2021 ended a while back, and now, it seems like the results are in. All the data has been crunched, and we’ve got the winners for Crunchyroll’s Anime Awards!

Obviously, fans were eager to learn which series won Anime of the Year, and it was Attack on Titan. The series put out the first half of season four last year, and fans were impressed to say lightly. Attack on Titan also took home a few more awards since Eren won Best Antagonist and Best VA Performance (JP).

When it came to Best Animation, the vote put Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba at the top with the show’s take on the Mugen Train arc. The anime won several awards for voice acting and even Best Score courtesy of Yuki Kajiura and Go Shiina.

If you want the whole list of winners, you can find them listed below. And of course, Crunchyroll is streaming these series for your viewing pleasure!

Anime of the Year – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

Best Animation – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc

Best Fantasy – That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2

Best Drama – To Your Eternity

Best Comedy – Komi Can’t Communicate

Best Action – JUJUTSU KAISEN

Best Romance – Horimiya

Best Girl – Nobara Kugisaki (JUJUTSU KAISEN)

Best Boy – Bojji (Ranking of Kings)

Best Protagonist – Odokawa (ODDTAXI)

Best Antagonist – Eren Jaeger (Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1)

Best Fight Scene – Yuji Itadori & Aoi Todo VS Hanami (JUJUTSU KAISEN)

Best Score – Yuki Kajiura and Gō Shiina (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc)

Best Director – Baku Kinoshita (ODDTAXI)

Best Character Design – Tadashi Hiramatsu (JUJUTSU KAISEN)

Best Film – Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train

Best VA Performance (JP) – Yuki Kaji as Eren Jaeger (Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1)

Best VA Performance (EN) – David Wald as Ainosuke Shindo/”ADAM” (Sk8 the Infinity)

Best VA Performance – (German) – René Dawn-Claude as Satoru Gojo (JUJUTSU KAISEN)

Best VA Performance – (French) – Enzo Ratsito as Tanjiro Kamado (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc)

Best VA Performance – (Portuguese) – Léo Rabelo as Satoru Gojo (JUJUTSU KAISEN)

Best VA Performance – (Castilian) – Marcel Navarro as Tanjiro Kamado (Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train)

Best VA Performance – (Spanish) – Irwin Daayán as Rengoku (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc)

Best VA Performance – (Russian) – Islam Gandzhaev as Tanjiro Kamado (Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train)

Best Opening Sequence (OP) – Boku no sensou by Shinsei Kamattechan (Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1) Storyboard and Direction: Yuichiro Hayashi

Best Ending Sequence (ED) – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc

What do you make of this year’s winners? Do you feel like any of these categories crowned the wrong winner? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB